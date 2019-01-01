Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Bred by Archive Seed Bank, Flavour Pack is a cross between the notoriously tasty and powerful Hollywood Pure Kush (HPK) and Moonbow. The strain takes the hefty flavor from HPK and adds a delicious fruity lining thanks to Moonbow. Flavour Pack will make even experienced consumers do a double take, as this strain packs a high-THC percentage and an impressive terpene profile.