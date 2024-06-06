Oishii
Oishii is an indica-dominant weed strain bred by Archive Seed Bank and made from a genetic cross of Flavor Pack #7 x Moonbow 112 F2. This strain has a sweet citrus nose with a fermented, skunky twist; Oishii has tingly effects with a cerebral high. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Oishii, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to OishiiOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Oishii strain effects
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Oishii products near you
Similar to Oishii near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
Oishii strain reviews8
Read all reviews
m........5
June 6, 2024
Euphoric
Giggly
Relaxed
Tingly
c........n
June 29, 2024
Creative
Euphoric
Relaxed
h........p
June 12, 2024
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed