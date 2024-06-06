Hybrid

Oishii

Oishii is an indica-dominant weed strain bred by Archive Seed Bank and made from a genetic cross of Flavor Pack #7 x Moonbow 112 F2. This strain has a sweet citrus nose with a fermented, skunky twist; Oishii has tingly effects with a cerebral high. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Oishii, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Oishii strain effects

Reported by 8 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Euphoric

Loading...

Relaxed

Loading...

Happy

Oishii strain helps with

  • Depression
    25% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Stress
    12% of people say it helps with Stress
  • Anxiety
    12% of people say it helps with Anxiety
Loading...

Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Oishii strain reviews8

June 6, 2024
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Giggly
Loading...Relaxed
Loading...Tingly
tastiest strain I've ever smoked, tastes like how sprite soda syrup smells + skunk. lemony, fruity, candy, gassssss. tingly indica body high, with crazy initial euphoria, love this strain, I would smoke it constantly if I could stock up on it.
7 people found this helpful
June 29, 2024
Loading...Creative
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Relaxed
Tastes phenomenal! Pungent with a piney, almost green tea like punch, then I found the aromatics to be quite floral/hoppy.. the after taste was quite earthy with a citrusy twist. Made my head feel tingly (creative buzz) and a bit euphoric for a bit then mellowed out into a cozy vibe.
4 people found this helpful
June 12, 2024
Loading...Happy
Loading...Hungry
Loading...Relaxed
Kicks in the munchies!
2 people found this helpful
Strain spotlight