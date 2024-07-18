Flo-See is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Scotty2hotty and an unknown strain. This strain is 60% sativa and 40% indica. Flo-See is known for its moderate THC content, averaging around 18-22%, making this strain an ideal choice for both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Exotic Genetix, Flo-See features myrcene as the dominant terpene. The average price of Flo-See typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Flo-Sees effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Flo-See, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



