I had this strain in a Dewey LRC and I gotta say I sincerely hope it's better as flower than it is in the cartridge. Every hit off the vape rig was almost painful to take in some ways with how rough that pine element is. It hit like a truck and I'd often be coughing for a while after; though that initial discomfort and pain quickly devolved into a dazed couch-lock munchies situation, with a full body high that kept me riding for what felt like all night but in reality was just a couple of hours. The THC level on it is great, but this is definitely an acquired taste flavor wise.