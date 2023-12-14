Flora d’ Explora reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Flora d’ Explora.
Flora d’ Explora strain effects
Flora d’ Explora strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Insomnia
- 50% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
- 50% of people say it helps with Pain
Sort by
Most Helpful
t........e
December 14, 2023
Hungry
Sleepy
I had this strain in a Dewey LRC and I gotta say I sincerely hope it's better as flower than it is in the cartridge. Every hit off the vape rig was almost painful to take in some ways with how rough that pine element is. It hit like a truck and I'd often be coughing for a while after; though that initial discomfort and pain quickly devolved into a dazed couch-lock munchies situation, with a full body high that kept me riding for what felt like all night but in reality was just a couple of hours. The THC level on it is great, but this is definitely an acquired taste flavor wise.
z........K
August 30, 2023
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
Tastes delicious, like a woody grapefruit. Had a sesh outside with a joint and just admired the beauty of nature. Made me want to paint.
s........d
July 15, 2023
Creative
Focused
Relaxed
Lovely strain! I had the motivation to sit outside on a sunny day and mend a tear in one of my shoes, and had a blast doing it! Kinda a funky aroma and flavor: like a weird, piney, berry-smothered cheesecake.