Flora d’ Explora
Flora d’ Explora will take you on a tour of the best landrace cannabis strains on Earth. This loud sativa by Dewey Cannabis comes from a genetic cross of (Mexican Landrace x Thai Landrace) x Afghani Landrace. This intense sativa, comparable to Trainwreck, packs an energizing and creative punch. When you crack open these lushly green and trichome-twinkling nugs, prepare for a pungent aroma of earthen pine and zesty grapefruit. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Flora d’ Explora, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Flora d’ Explora strain effects
Flora d’ Explora strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Insomnia
- 50% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
- 50% of people say it helps with Pain
Flora d’ Explora strain reviews4
s........d
July 15, 2023
Creative
Focused
Relaxed
t........e
December 14, 2023
Hungry
Sleepy
z........K
August 30, 2023
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused