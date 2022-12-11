Florida Cake reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Florida Cake.
Florida Cake strain effects
Reported by 17 real people like you
Florida Cake strain flavors
Florida Cake strain helps with
- 41% of people say it helps with Depression
- 35% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 17% of people say it helps with Pain
M........k
December 11, 2022
Aroused
Euphoric
Happy
I bought the dog Walkers Pre rolled ones. As soon as you take a hit . It feels very lightly hitting your throat. It has a very light taste of a lemon aroma . That said. It hits your head hard without the harsh taste . I only took 3 hits . And it tasted so light . But it packs a wallop. After the head buzz wears off. You feel your body melting into a happy joyous bliss.
A........a
March 17, 2022
Euphoric
Focused
Hungry
Gold label from cannabis and glass wa. Terp profile: 1.69% Limoline, .66% linalool, .62% cary, .33% nero %17 total cannabinoids. This brand is absolutly fire. This strain makes me feel smoothed out and numb. Its a smooth smoke from a pipe and bong. Grab an 1/8 of this or peanut butter breath for a very good hybrid.
g........1
April 19, 2022
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Very nice and relaxing. Sort of leaves you feeling tingly all over. Kind of like after you wake up from a nap and get a really good stretch in, that feeling you get all over... ok, that's how it feels. It's great!
M........V
March 15, 2023
Creative
Euphoric
Giggly
This strain could stop a war. I honestly think it’s the quintessence of the peace pipe. It is fantastic for mood and body!!! It feels like a lateral move to Pineapple Express, but better for peace keeping. Also, it really opens your mind.
D........3
November 15, 2021
Giggly
Hungry
Relaxed
Dry mouth
Sweet like cake with a diesel component. It reminds me of the smell of the bus to school as a kid in the best way. Hits HARD behind the eyes and in the forehead. Sativa like mental energy to start followed soon by relaxation. Would buy again but I was hoping it would be more wedding cake like.
a........1
February 24, 2022
Creative
Relaxed
Got like a sweet haze taste mmm good
m........1
October 18, 2022
Giggly
Happy
Relaxed
I just bought a great Quarter (7g) of this stuff at 26% and it packs a punch! This Indica leaning Hybrid is great to smoke during the day cause it doesn't give you a headache and keeps you calm and clear headed! Hits deceptively smooth! And taste fantastic as well! I will definetly be getting more of this strain! RISE keep up the great products! RYTHM is the Best!!
h........e
November 23, 2022
Giggly
Happy
Sleepy
Dry eyes
Okay…. The headache it left was so very unpleasant. Yes the high was lovely nothing negative there. Taste was pleasant enough. Just the after math of the strong headache was bad.