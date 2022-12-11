Florida Cake
aka Florida Wedding Cake
Florida Cake is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Wedding Cake and Triangle Kush. This strain is 30% sativa and 70% indica. Florida Cake is a new strain that was introduced in the cannabis market a few months back, and it is gaining popularity throughout the globe, particularly in the United States of America. Florida Cake is 28% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Florida Cake effects include feeling giggly, talkative, and relaxed. Medical marijuana patients often choose Florida Cake when dealing with symptoms associated with depression, anxiety, and lack of appetite. Bred by Seed Junky Genetics, Florida Cake features flavors like mango, blue cheese, and vanilla. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of Florida Cake typically ranges from $40-$60 per eighth. Florida Cake is a potent strain that can induce heavy couch-lock and sedation, so it is best enjoyed in the evening or at night. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Florida Cake, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Florida Cake strain effects
Florida Cake strain flavors
Florida Cake strain helps with
- 41% of people say it helps with Depression
- 35% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 17% of people say it helps with Pain
