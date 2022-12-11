I bought the dog Walkers Pre rolled ones. As soon as you take a hit . It feels very lightly hitting your throat. It has a very light taste of a lemon aroma . That said. It hits your head hard without the harsh taste . I only took 3 hits . And it tasted so light . But it packs a wallop. After the head buzz wears off. You feel your body melting into a happy joyous bliss.