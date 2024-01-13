Florida Purple reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Florida Purple.
Florida Purple strain effects
Florida Purple strain helps with
- 42% of people say it helps with Depression
- 42% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 28% of people say it helps with Stress
d........e
January 13, 2024
Energetic
Happy
Talkative
This Sativa Hybrid has a crazy complex flavor profile that I can’t get enough of. Great potent high, smooth clean taste, which is a mixture of fruity/sweet and chem/skunk for me. One of Missouri’s best strains! If you are a lover of myrcene this strain is a must try!
c........1
January 27, 2024
So I'm in Missouri and I got a half of this from Amaze Cannabis. Boy let me tell you what, it's my fav for sure. I'm getting massive flavors of candy or like a sweet fruit soda. With just a dash of skunk to remind you that you are smoke weed. Very uplifting, great for depression. Just really keeps you in that good head space. Love it.
s........y
Yesterday
Euphoric
Giggly
Probably one of my new favorite strains!! Always an Amaze fan🤟🏻
r........g
November 15, 2023
Aroused
Happy
Super heady at first then mellows out. Taste is phenomenal!! Makes me want to dance on the floor and then in the bedroom!!