Florida Purple
Florida Purple is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross of Florida Orange x Purple Punch This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Florida Purple is 21% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for beginners and experienced cannabis consumers alike, with a citrus, earthy, and sweet grape profile. Bred by an unknown breeder and initially released by AMAZE Cannabis, Florida Purple features myrcene as the dominant terpene. The average price of Florida Purple typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Florida Purple’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Florida Purple, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Florida Purple strain effects
Florida Purple strain helps with
- 42% of people say it helps with Depression
- 42% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 28% of people say it helps with Stress
