Floruit
Floruit is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Forum Cookies and Mendo Breath. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Floruit is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, the average price of Floruit typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Floruit’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Floruit, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
c........7
January 15, 2024
Creative
Euphoric
Relaxed
Uplifted
Nice overall body high. Calm, euphoric, and relaxing, but does not “keep you in the couch.” Creativity in the recesses of my mind is making its way to the forefront but does not make me feel compelled to move. A calming-energy per se.