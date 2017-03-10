ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Indica

F’n louZER is another potent genetic cross from Mr. Mack’s Snack. Created by crossing their in-house Bloo’s Kloos with the trichome-laden beast, White Rhino, F’n louZER hits the consumer with a stampede of stoney, relaxed effects that can sap motivation. Named for its stereotypical stoner buzz, F’n louZER is designed for evening consumption. Its terpene profile is pungent, smelling of gas, pine, and a smear of fresh blueberries. Enjoy F’n louZER to unwind and plan for an early bedtime with continued consumption.   

 

Lineage

First strain parent
Bloo's Kloos
parent
Second strain parent
White Rhino
parent
Strain
F'n louZER

