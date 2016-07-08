Bloo’s Kloos is a playful indica with a carefree buzz that encourages laughter. This three-way cross of Larry OG, Blueberry, and Northern Lights imbues Bloo's with earthy and fruity terpenes that turn sweet when consumed. Created by Mr. Mack out of Las Vegas, this strain leaves the mind clear and the body free of aches and pains.
Reviews
19
Find Bloo's Kloos nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Bloo's Kloos nearby.
Photos
Lineage
Products with Bloo's Kloos
Hang tight. We're looking for Bloo's Kloos nearby.