IndicaTHC 24%CBD 0%
Fog Dog is a new stony indica strain from Atlas Seeds that will have you seeing the world through a haze. This genetic combination of Cotton Candy and Gravenstein OG elicits a nose and palate that’s heavy on sugar and sweet fruits, with a little diesel kick at the end. If you’re feeling achy, nauseous, or just need a mental reset, Fog Dog does the trick. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed Fog Dog before, let us know! Leave a review.
It’s a stocky plant heavy on the calyx frost and grows dark violet buds with kelly green highlights.