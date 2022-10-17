Fog Dog reviews
Fog Dog reviews
m........9
October 17, 2022
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
This is my favorite strain! I use this strain at the end of the day to decompress. It also has helped tremendously in treating an anxiety I’ve been experiencing lately and keeps me calm before reacting off of emotion. I also focus better with this strain and I overall enjoy life so much more using Fog Dog. I always wondered how people discovered their favorite strain. It was trial and error for sure with me, but I’ve finally found the perfect stream that works for me.
l........3
February 22, 2023
Euphoric
Relaxed
I love this strain! It seriously helps with residual joint pain from my spinal surgery. It also is incredible for menstrual cramps and headaches. I like that it doesn’t give me anxiety. A very calming, but almost a buzzy, ringing high, this is also good for watching a trippy movie or listening to music. The only qualm I have with this strain is that it’s harsh on the throat. Other than that, a great analgesic for pain and relaxing on the mind. Definitely recommend for pain and cramps.
r........5
November 22, 2022
Creative
Focused
Happy
Relaxed
Great afternoon smoke. Felt clear-headed, relaxed, and floaty.
d........t
October 18, 2022
Aroused
Euphoric
Relaxed
Fantastic strain
m........n
December 30, 2022
Happy
Relaxed
Literally puts you in a fog but not a sick way. A little goes a long way for me. Doesn’t make me so sleepy that I pass out.
t........3
January 2, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
This is one of my favorite strains. Which I don't say lightly. For me, this strain brings on a dissociative feeling while also giving me that nice head/body high mixture at apex of the hit and throughout the exhale. Personally it makes me tired but I don't mind, since you feel dissociative you're kinda ok with just laying there. But it's also great for music, YouTube, TV. It also helps with my pain, if you just lie down and take a nice big hit, it leaves you feeling a nice body high. Body high is one of the most important things to me. I've only smoked this in live resin catridge form from culta, so idk what you will experience with other growers but culta is the only thing I buy.
s........2
November 20, 2022
Happy
Relaxed
Picked up at Sunday Drive in Woodstock Vermont in a pre roll. Tasty, Stoney, the whole shebang. Loved it.
s........n
September 1, 2023
Aroused
Euphoric
This is my favorite strain for pain and ptsd. It relaxes me when I’m stressed, makes my muscle tension and headache go away, and helped my cramps fade away. It also made me very happy, sleepy and horny. Kind of like living in a glimmer.