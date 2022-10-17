This is one of my favorite strains. Which I don't say lightly. For me, this strain brings on a dissociative feeling while also giving me that nice head/body high mixture at apex of the hit and throughout the exhale. Personally it makes me tired but I don't mind, since you feel dissociative you're kinda ok with just laying there. But it's also great for music, YouTube, TV. It also helps with my pain, if you just lie down and take a nice big hit, it leaves you feeling a nice body high. Body high is one of the most important things to me. I've only smoked this in live resin catridge form from culta, so idk what you will experience with other growers but culta is the only thing I buy.