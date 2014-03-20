ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Cotton Candy Kush
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Cotton Candy Kush

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos

Hybrid

4.2 851 reviews

Cotton Candy Kush

aka Cotton Candy

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Herbal
Pine
Citrus

Calculated from 68 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 851 reviews

Cotton Candy Kush
  • Herbal
  • Pine
  • Citrus

Named for its soft, fluffy appearance and intense candied aroma, Cotton Candy Kush crosses Lavender with Power Plant. The result is a pungent palate of sweet and berry flavors and a floral scent. The euphoric effects will have you feeling like a kid in a candy store, while the relaxing powers will keep stress and pain to a minimum.

Effects

Show all

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

590 people reported 4453 effects
Happy 57%
Relaxed 56%
Euphoric 52%
Uplifted 43%
Creative 28%
Stress 35%
Anxiety 30%
Depression 25%
Pain 25%
Insomnia 18%
Dry mouth 27%
Dry eyes 15%
Paranoid 6%
Dizzy 6%
Anxious 3%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

851

Show all

Avatar for SpeedyOnion
Member since 2015
Maybe it's just the first time in a while since I've really been mindful of how I feel when I'm high. Or maybe I'm just really high. At any rate, I feel spectacular right now. I got a half ounce of this, brought it home, and was taken aback by how beautiful this bud was. It's absolutely covered in t...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricFocusedHappyHungry
Avatar for Squatchmo
Member since 2016
This is in the top 3 buds I've ever tasted. Sweet and flowery smoke, buds that smell almost like candy, and a delicate balance between a mellowed out body and a stimulated happy mind. The buds are crisp and with perfect density, the nugs smoke beautifully; It's almost as if the weed wants to smoke i...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxed
Avatar for minogrophile
Member since 2011
This is the second time I've tried Cotton Candy Kush. It hits me with a good head high, but then I want to sit back and watch whatever is on the tv, internet, or book. I spent 2 hours on Harry Potter/Deathly Hallows and have now stopped because I'm hungry. I feel totally relaxed and may fall asle...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappySleepy
Avatar for Louya83
Member since 2015
Love love love this strain. Great all day hybrid. Just enough head high with a side of the smiles. Very happy and uplifting smoke. I suffer from severe depression and anxiety and this strain allowed me to pretend I was normal for a while. It's great as an oil also
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedGiggly
Avatar for Zeus613
Member since 2014
So before medicating I was having an absolutely horrible day just super stressed out ready to pull the hair out of my head. I truly pride myself on testing and reviewing the best possible strains for others to get a good idea of what flowers to choose for the needs they have to meet. After one joint...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricGiggly
more reviews
write a review

Find Cotton Candy Kush nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Cotton Candy Kush nearby.

Similar strains

search by similar

Photos

Show all

Found in

Lineage

First strain parent
Lavender
parent
Second strain parent
Power Plant
parent
Strain
Cotton Candy Kush
First strain child
Pink Hawaiian
child
Second strain child
Purple Cotton Candy
child

Grow info

Sponsored by
Sponsor Logo
hybrid
Difficulty
Easy
Moderate
Difficult
Height (inches)
< 30
30 - 78
> 78
Yield (oz/ft)²
0.5 - 1
1 - 3
3 - 6
Flowering (weeks)
7 - 9
10 - 12
> 12

Products with Cotton Candy Kush

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Cotton Candy Kush nearby.

Good reads

Show all

Tips for growing Cotton Candy Kush cannabis
Tips for growing Cotton Candy Kush cannabis
10 Strain Pairings to Help You Celebrate Spring
10 Strain Pairings to Help You Celebrate Spring
Relaxing Cannabis Strains for Your Next Camping Trip
Relaxing Cannabis Strains for Your Next Camping Trip
Try These Strains Before Attending Your Next Sporting Event
Try These Strains Before Attending Your Next Sporting Event