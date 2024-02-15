Fog Jam reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Fog Jam.
Fog Jam strain effects
T........5
February 15, 2024
Focused
Relaxed
I’ve tried a lot of strains for my anxiety and ADD and the way this makes me feel is * chefs kiss*. I was worried with it being a more Sativa dominant strain that I would green out or have a panic attack but after some bingus bongus wizard time I felt like I could conquer the world…. or at least my 9-5. No constant running thoughts, no losing focusing, I felt as though I could simply exist and focus on the now. Great strain for surviving the day, running errands, and enjoying the outdoors. Shout out Alt Sol for being one of the best in WV
s........s
November 14, 2023
Euphoric
Tingly
Uplifted
Got Fog Jam from the medical dispensary, advertised on their site as a sativa dominant hybrid. The flower is extremely fragrant. When ground up, it smells sweet and flowery, but the taste when inhaled is a bit more earthy, like chrysanthemum tea. You'll feel a little spacey, and forgetful; probably very well suited for meditation or chasing away negative thought patterns. There's also a noticeable but not overwhelming tingling sensation, which I am thoroughly enjoying thus far. My favorite thing about using this strain at night is that it doesn't make me hungry at all, and I'm usually especially prone to munchies.
B........1
March 5, 2024
Euphoric
Relaxed
Uplifted
My sense of smell is not reliable
7........x
October 16, 2024
Aroused
Energetic
Giggly
Alt sol outdid themselves with this one one of the best wv companies and strains
m........0
December 2, 2023
Energetic
Euphoric
Happy
When I bought it online, it was listed as containing 26.9% THC. When I went to the dispensary to pick it up, it only had 16.7% THC. I was given a discount, but that really sucks to have gone from a flower that had one of the highest THC levels, to the second to the lowest. On the plus side, the high is very nice. I can feel it behind my face. Half of me wants to just lie back and listen to music, the other half of me wants to get up and go somewhere. I can only imagine how great it would have been, had I received the one that had 10% more THC in it. Another plus, the ash is as white as snow. It's still a little harsh, making me cough when I normally don't. But it is has an extremely clean burn. I can only review what was available to me, but I feel this would have been a five star review had I received the Fog Jam with 26.9% THC, like it was listed on the site when I bought it. Even at a meek 16.7%, it still feels great.
B........7
January 31, 2024
Creative
Focused
Very good if you need to get a task done. You feel high but not overly so. I found that this helped me to focus and would be a great help for anything that requires attention that may be tedious. It helps to do said task with a positive mindset and the stress melted away.