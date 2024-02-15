When I bought it online, it was listed as containing 26.9% THC. When I went to the dispensary to pick it up, it only had 16.7% THC. I was given a discount, but that really sucks to have gone from a flower that had one of the highest THC levels, to the second to the lowest. On the plus side, the high is very nice. I can feel it behind my face. Half of me wants to just lie back and listen to music, the other half of me wants to get up and go somewhere. I can only imagine how great it would have been, had I received the one that had 10% more THC in it. Another plus, the ash is as white as snow. It's still a little harsh, making me cough when I normally don't. But it is has an extremely clean burn. I can only review what was available to me, but I feel this would have been a five star review had I received the Fog Jam with 26.9% THC, like it was listed on the site when I bought it. Even at a meek 16.7%, it still feels great.