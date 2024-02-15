Fog Jam
Fog Jam is a hybrid weed strain bred by AltSol from a genetic cross between Blackwater OG and Mai Tai Jelly. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica, delivering a well-balanced experience that combines the best qualities of its parent strains. Fog Jam stands out with its unique aroma, sweet berries and a touch of tobacco and skunkiness. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene, contributing to its calming and soothing properties. The average price of Fog Jam typically ranges from $10 to $15 per gram, depending on your location and dispensary. Its intriguing flavor profile and versatile effects make it a popular choice among cannabis enthusiasts seeking a balanced and enjoyable experience. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Fog Jam, please share your experience by leaving a strain review.
