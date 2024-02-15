I’ve tried a lot of strains for my anxiety and ADD and the way this makes me feel is * chefs kiss*. I was worried with it being a more Sativa dominant strain that I would green out or have a panic attack but after some bingus bongus wizard time I felt like I could conquer the world…. or at least my 9-5. No constant running thoughts, no losing focusing, I felt as though I could simply exist and focus on the now. Great strain for surviving the day, running errands, and enjoying the outdoors. Shout out Alt Sol for being one of the best in WV