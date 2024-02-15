stock photo similar to Fog Jam
HybridTHC 23%CBG 1%

Fog Jam

Fog Jam is a hybrid weed strain bred by AltSol from a genetic cross between Blackwater OG and Mai Tai Jelly. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica, delivering a well-balanced experience that combines the best qualities of its parent strains. Fog Jam stands out with its unique aroma, sweet berries and a touch of tobacco and skunkiness. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene, contributing to its calming and soothing properties. The average price of Fog Jam typically ranges from $10 to $15 per gram, depending on your location and dispensary. Its intriguing flavor profile and versatile effects make it a popular choice among cannabis enthusiasts seeking a balanced and enjoyable experience. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Fog Jam, please share your experience by leaving a strain review.

Fog Jam strain effects

Reported by 8 real people like you

Feelings

Energetic

Uplifted

Euphoric

Fog Jam strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    50% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Depression
    25% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Pain
    25% of people say it helps with Pain
Fog Jam strain reviews8

February 15, 2024
Loading...Focused
Loading...Relaxed
I’ve tried a lot of strains for my anxiety and ADD and the way this makes me feel is * chefs kiss*. I was worried with it being a more Sativa dominant strain that I would green out or have a panic attack but after some bingus bongus wizard time I felt like I could conquer the world…. or at least my 9-5. No constant running thoughts, no losing focusing, I felt as though I could simply exist and focus on the now. Great strain for surviving the day, running errands, and enjoying the outdoors. Shout out Alt Sol for being one of the best in WV
6 people found this helpful
November 14, 2023
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Tingly
Loading...Uplifted
Got Fog Jam from the medical dispensary, advertised on their site as a sativa dominant hybrid. The flower is extremely fragrant. When ground up, it smells sweet and flowery, but the taste when inhaled is a bit more earthy, like chrysanthemum tea. You'll feel a little spacey, and forgetful; probably very well suited for meditation or chasing away negative thought patterns. There's also a noticeable but not overwhelming tingling sensation, which I am thoroughly enjoying thus far. My favorite thing about using this strain at night is that it doesn't make me hungry at all, and I'm usually especially prone to munchies.
5 people found this helpful
March 5, 2024
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Relaxed
Loading...Uplifted
My sense of smell is not reliable
