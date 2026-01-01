Fog Lights is a powerhouse hybrid from INSA that delivers serious potency and a uniquely hazy experience. Crack the jar and you’re met with a bold wave of funk, sharp pine, and classic skunky gas, creating a loud, lingering aroma that true connoisseurs will appreciate. This strain is very potent (even for experienced users) so approach accordingly. The effects settle in with a calm, steady onset, lifting the mood into a happy, relaxed state before fully enveloping you in a dreamy, immersive headspace. As the name suggests, Fog Lights can leave you feeling pleasantly “lost in a fog,” where stress fades and time seems to slow.

Ideal for seasoned consumers seeking a powerful, mood-softening unwind with a heavy, hazy finish.

