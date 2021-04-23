HybridTHC 24%CBG 1%
Gas Face
Gas Face is a stinging, very high THC weed strain bred by Seed Junky Genetics. It's a hybrid combining Face Mints with a Biscotti x Sherbet backcross. Gas Face cannabis will check all the boxes—it's glistening, stanky, and dense, with a thick, strong smoke. Medical marijuana patients report Gas Face helping ease depression, stress, and anxiety, and consumers enjoy Gas Face weed for its creative, relaxing, and uplifting effects.
Gas Face strain effects
Reported by 41 real people like you
Gas Face strain helps with
- 18% of people say it helps with Depression
- 18% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 16% of people say it helps with Stress
Gas Face strain reviews41
L........5
April 23, 2021
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
Relaxed
C........y
October 24, 2021
Creative
Focused
Happy
J........n
April 13, 2024
Euphoric
Focused
Relaxed
Tingly