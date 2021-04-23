HybridTHC 24%CBG 1%

Gas Face

Gas Face is a stinging, very high THC weed strain bred by Seed Junky Genetics. It's a hybrid combining Face Mints with a Biscotti x Sherbet backcross. Gas Face cannabis will check all the boxes—it's glistening, stanky, and dense, with a thick, strong smoke. Medical marijuana patients report Gas Face helping ease depression, stress, and anxiety, and consumers enjoy Gas Face weed for its creative, relaxing, and uplifting effects.

Gas Face strain effects

Feelings

Creative

Focused

Uplifted

Gas Face strain helps with

  • Depression
    18% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Anxiety
    18% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Stress
    16% of people say it helps with Stress
Gas Face strain reviews41

April 23, 2021
Loading...Energetic
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Focused
Loading...Relaxed
taste amazing first time smoking this strain on the wake and bake usually not a morning person but smoking this changes all that definitely will be buying again
October 24, 2021
Loading...Creative
Loading...Focused
Loading...Happy
Excellent afternoon or early evening smoke. Indica leaning traits. The buds are tight, resinous and bright orange. The best description of taste would be a fruity diesel mixed with an earthy spices aftertaste. That will leave you speechless as you exhale! It’s even about 10 minutes and I now have a warm fuzzy feeling I my gut! Interested. I would love to find out more about this strain as info becomes available.
April 13, 2024
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Focused
Loading...Relaxed
Loading...Tingly
I enjoy this strain for the main reasons everyone else does: it just hits man. Even as a long time smoker these diesel nugs catch you off guard and get you right. I will say it’s not a sluggish high either, but im definitely medicated at the same time. As some of the reviews have recommended, novice smokers start with a few hits and see where you go from there. Im struggling to finish this full j hahaha 10/10 and i usually dont feel this way about hybrids, always preferred indica more. This is a great functional, yet medicating high!
Strain spotlight

Gas Face strain genetics