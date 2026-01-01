Forbidden Fruit Cake is an indica-dominant hybrid (approximately 70% indica / 30% sativa), commonly bred from Forbidden Fruit × Wedding Cake, combining fruity sweetness with rich dessert genetics. With THC levels typically ranging from 22–28%, this strain offers a layered flavor profile of tropical citrus, sweet berries, and creamy vanilla cake with subtle earthy spice. Dominant terpenes include Limonene, Caryophyllene, and Myrcene, contributing to its fruity, citrus-forward aroma with hints of spice and earth. The high begins with a euphoric, uplifting head effect that enhances mood before melting into a deeply relaxing body sensation that can become sedating at higher doses. Ideal for evening use, Forbidden Fruit Cake is a go-to for stress relief, relaxation, and a smooth, flavorful wind-down.