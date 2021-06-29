Forbidden Jelly reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Forbidden Jelly.
Forbidden Jelly strain effects
Forbidden Jelly strain helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Depression
- 29% of people say it helps with Pain
- 29% of people say it helps with Anxiety
m........n
June 29, 2021
Creative
Energetic
Focused
Giggly
Oh my gosh! I've found MY strain. This hits everything I'm needing. I can focus, but I'm not stressing out. I'm happy to talk and chat with people, having fun with my kids, enjoying time with my husband. It's honestly a great strain. I love the taste, it smells great too! One hit and I'm good for a whole before I'm back to "normal", but let's face it my normal sucks because my brain hates me, and this stuff makes me feel so much better! Will be a staple in my stash!
t........1
February 19, 2021
Creative
Euphoric
On the fluffy side of the bud density spectrum, with a high THC resin coating layered a cross the bud. Very fruity in smell... This is a winner.
o........d
April 15, 2021
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
Giggly
Opening the jar, I was transported to my grandma's cupboard full of jams and preserves. But the source of sweet, punchy aroma wasn't her marmalade. Before me were enticing buds of light green and deep, royal purple. Light caught an exiled child of earth as I raised it aloft. MIRABILE! A symphony of light hits my eyes as the trichomes illuminate like jewels from long forgotten kingdoms. I enjoyed this strain in the form of a joint. Smooth and with out deviation from the tastes promised by it's aromatic first impression, there may be a reason this jelly is forbidden. Heavy on the body, yet not couch locking. This is some of the best I've had in a while, it will be an addition to my list of strains that will all ways be stocked in my home.
S........m
March 1, 2021
Dense purple and lime green flowers coated in trichomes. Strain did smell faintly of some sort of fruit jam. Good body high, but also kept me focused. Thc% for me was in the 20s and had hints of lemonene, myrcene and caryophyllene
s........y
June 18, 2021
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
FORBIDDEN JELLY Absolutely one of a kind, from first look it’s frosty, shades of purple with green.. And when it comes to chopping it WOW !!!! In 15years of smoking I’ve never seen purple come out of my grinder and I mean all purple! And then smoking it I could say was just as satisfying as looking at it, Not a massive punch right away but a progressive one. Mellow, creative and definitely hungry HAHA Enjoy
a........1
September 12, 2021
Giggly
Happy
Shared a preroll with a friend and proceeded to giggle and chat until my face was sore. Awesome daytime sunshine vibes on a cloudy day.
B........f
October 2, 2021
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Giggly
Forbidden Jelly is one of my favorite pre work strains! Even though it is an Indica it hit me more like an extremely unique sativa however, It also had a simultaneous body high that truly eliminated me back pain!
Y........0
May 24, 2021
Energetic
Happy
Very unique taste. Taste and smell is orangy and flowery. Bright green buds with lots of orange hairs and purple undertones.