Opening the jar, I was transported to my grandma's cupboard full of jams and preserves. But the source of sweet, punchy aroma wasn't her marmalade. Before me were enticing buds of light green and deep, royal purple. Light caught an exiled child of earth as I raised it aloft. MIRABILE! A symphony of light hits my eyes as the trichomes illuminate like jewels from long forgotten kingdoms. I enjoyed this strain in the form of a joint. Smooth and with out deviation from the tastes promised by it's aromatic first impression, there may be a reason this jelly is forbidden. Heavy on the body, yet not couch locking. This is some of the best I've had in a while, it will be an addition to my list of strains that will all ways be stocked in my home.