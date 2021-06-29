stock photo similar to Forbidden Jelly
Forbidden Jelly
Forbidden Jelly is a rare indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Jelly Breath with Forbidden Fruit. This strain produces uplifting and cerebral effects that will make you feel happy and perhaps tingly. Forbidden Jelly features a musky flavor profile with bold undertones of sweet cherry. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with cramps, stress, and chronic pain. According to growers, Forbidden Jelly flowers into popcorn-shaped buds with dark green and purple foliage dotted with orange hairs. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about your experience by leaving a review.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to Forbidden JellyOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Forbidden Jelly strain effects
Forbidden Jelly strain helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Depression
- 29% of people say it helps with Pain
- 29% of people say it helps with Anxiety
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Forbidden Jelly products near you
Similar to Forbidden Jelly near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
Forbidden Jelly strain reviews25
Read all reviews
m........n
June 29, 2021
Creative
Energetic
Focused
Giggly
S........m
March 1, 2021
o........d
April 15, 2021
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
Giggly