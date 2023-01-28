Forbidden Muffin reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Forbidden Muffin.
Forbidden Muffin strain effects
Forbidden Muffin strain helps with
- 25% of people say it helps with Depression
- 25% of people say it helps with Pain
- 25% of people say it helps with Stress
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
t........x
January 28, 2023
Aroused
Euphoric
Hungry
Definitely an after work strain
r........5
December 16, 2022
Euphoric
Happy
Hungry
Shits gas af
k........3
December 26, 2022
Euphoric
Relaxed
intense and immediate euphoria. very calming physically and mentally
s........2
November 15, 2023
Happy
Relaxed
I rarely smoke hybrids but this one makes me smile & just feel good does help with my anxiety plus it has you wanting more