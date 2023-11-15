Forbidden Muffin
Forbidden Muffin effects are mostly calming.
Forbidden Muffin is an indica-dominant weed strain made from a genetic cross between Forbidden Fruit and Blueberry Muffin. Forbidden Muffin is 22% THC, making this cannabis strain an ideal choice for moderate to experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Forbidden Muffin effects include tingly, hungry, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose Forbidden Muffin when dealing with symptoms associated with pain, anxiety, and depression. Bred by Lost Paradise Organics, Forbidden Muffin features flavors like myrcene. The average price of Forbidden Muffin typically ranges from $45–$60. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Forbidden Muffin , tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Forbidden Muffin strain effects
Forbidden Muffin strain helps with
- 25% of people say it helps with Depression
- 25% of people say it helps with Pain
- 25% of people say it helps with Stress
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
