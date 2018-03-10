Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Foul Mouth.
Reviews
5
LitDiamondCannabisCo
Member since 2018
Foul Mouth is a brillaint and very dense flower. It looks fruity with purple tones but its actually earthy with notes of pepper and pine. Vvery frosty if grown correctly. Great Induca for sleep and pain. Highly recommend.
Killer Indica! Lay’s you on back and sets cruise control. Go to strain if your looking to just chill the fuck out for awhile. Nice tingly body buzz, focus on one thing at a time I’m fucking stoned head high. If you love Indicas then here you go.