  3. Foul Mouth
Indica

Foul Mouth

Foul Mouth

Foul Mouth by Dungeons Vault Genetics is a clever name for this weird and wonderful strain. Created by crossing Dookies (Diesel x GSC) and Grandpa’s Breath, this strain inherits both the sweet, pungent aroma of Dookies and the savory funk of Grandpa’s Breath. Foul Mouth’s buds are dense, bulbous, and covered in trichomes, expressing light tones of purple throughout the foliage, while the effects are mellowing and sedative. This strain is a good option for reducing stress and settling in after a long day. 

Reviews

6

Avatar for Davidwalker1357
Member since 2017
I was lucky enough to get my hands on some FOUL MOUTH last week. It is amazing! Very dense buds with a nice purple hue all throughout. Great strain to get you relaxed after a long hard day's work!!👍
feelings
EuphoricRelaxedSleepyUplifted
Avatar for frankwynn
Member since 2016
Killer Indica! Lay’s you on back and sets cruise control. Go to strain if your looking to just chill the fuck out for awhile. Nice tingly body buzz, focus on one thing at a time I’m fucking stoned head high. If you love Indicas then here you go.
feelings
EuphoricHappyHungryRelaxedTingly
Avatar for Dmartinez617
Member since 2014
beautiful Frosty looking nugs with hints of purple throughout it. really good for daytime and night time.
feelings
EuphoricRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for Atomicblonde11
Member since 2018
Delicious great relaxing vibe
feelings
GigglyHappyRelaxedTalkative
