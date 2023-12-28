Franco's Lemon Cheese reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Franco's Lemon Cheese.

Franco's Lemon Cheese strain effects

Reported by 9 real people like you

Feelings

Energetic

Focused

Creative

Franco's Lemon Cheese strain flavors

Blue Cheese

Cheese

Lemon

Franco's Lemon Cheese strain helps with

  • Headaches
    22% of people say it helps with Headaches
  • Anxiety
    22% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Depression
    11% of people say it helps with Depression

December 28, 2023
This is one of my go to strains. I just like everything about it. It's got a distinct lemon smell and burns great. The ratio of SLH and Exodus cheese is perfect for a nice mellow buzz that doesn't make you accidentally day nap😴
5 people found this helpful
January 13, 2024
Local dispensary had on sale today!! Decided to try and very pleased, gorgeous flowers. smokes great and taste even better.. Helped me focus and happy uplifting feeling!!!
3 people found this helpful
December 20, 2023
Every time I get this it puts me in a state of bliss. Smokes good too, one of my favorites
3 people found this helpful
Yesterday
Franco's Lemon Cheese is a balanced hybrid with frosty, citrusy buds and a creamy cheese aroma. Its tart lemon flavor pairs with uplifting, focused effects, ideal for daytime creativity and socializing. Great for stress relief, but watch for dry mouth or mild paranoia if overused.
1 person found this helpful
August 17, 2024
Hands down one of the best strains I've had in the past 15 years. Great all day. Works wonders on my ADHD while making my pain bearable.
1 person found this helpful
January 9, 2024
This strain helps with focus. It’s also very relaxing. I have the 5 count pre rolls In a cute little tin. Very convenient!
1 person found this helpful
January 24, 2024
very smooth and uplifting. I got some of the cultivar for the first time today mainly bc I'm a big " Strain Hunters " series fan & Franco was the man from what I've seen & read. This is delicious from " Seed & Strain" , a grower for the Ohio Medical program. I'm actually tasting lemon up front with a cheese finish. my mind is clear & my body relaxed but not couch locked. had 3 pulls off grav labs hammer bubler so 2/3 a bowl left for later. cheers Canna Fam
1 person found this helpful
February 29, 2024
Love it. Makes me feel a rush without to much anxiety.

