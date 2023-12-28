very smooth and uplifting. I got some of the cultivar for the first time today mainly bc I'm a big " Strain Hunters " series fan & Franco was the man from what I've seen & read. This is delicious from " Seed & Strain" , a grower for the Ohio Medical program. I'm actually tasting lemon up front with a cheese finish. my mind is clear & my body relaxed but not couch locked. had 3 pulls off grav labs hammer bubler so 2/3 a bowl left for later. cheers Canna Fam