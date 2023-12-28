stock photo similar to Franco's Lemon Cheese
Hybrid

Franco's Lemon Cheese

Franco’s Lemon Cheese is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Super Lemon Haze and Exodus Cheese. This strain is 60% sativa and 40% indica. Franco’s Lemon Cheese is 21% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Greenhouse Seeds, the average price of Franco’s Lemon Cheese typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Franco’s Lemon Cheese’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Franco’s Lemon Cheese, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Something not right? Suggest an edit

Buy strains with similar effects to Franco's Lemon Cheese

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...

Franco's Lemon Cheese strain effects

Reported by 9 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Energetic

Loading...

Focused

Loading...

Creative

Franco's Lemon Cheese strain flavors

Loading...

Blue Cheese

Loading...

Cheese

Loading...

Lemon

Franco's Lemon Cheese strain helps with

  • Headaches
    22% of people say it helps with Headaches
  • Anxiety
    22% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Depression
    11% of people say it helps with Depression
Loading...

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Franco's Lemon Cheese products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Franco's Lemon Cheese near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Franco's Lemon Cheese strain reviews9

December 28, 2023
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Happy
Loading...Hungry
This is one of my go to strains. I just like everything about it. It's got a distinct lemon smell and burns great. The ratio of SLH and Exodus cheese is perfect for a nice mellow buzz that doesn't make you accidentally day nap😴
5 people found this helpful
January 13, 2024
Loading...Energetic
Loading...Focused
Loading...Happy
Local dispensary had on sale today!! Decided to try and very pleased, gorgeous flowers. smokes great and taste even better.. Helped me focus and happy uplifting feeling!!!
3 people found this helpful
December 20, 2023
Loading...Creative
Loading...Energetic
Loading...Euphoric
Every time I get this it puts me in a state of bliss. Smokes good too, one of my favorites
3 people found this helpful
Read all reviews

Strain spotlight

Franco's Lemon Cheese strain genetics