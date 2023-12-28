stock photo similar to Franco's Lemon Cheese
Franco's Lemon Cheese
Franco’s Lemon Cheese is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Super Lemon Haze and Exodus Cheese. This strain is 60% sativa and 40% indica. Franco’s Lemon Cheese is 21% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Greenhouse Seeds, the average price of Franco’s Lemon Cheese typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Franco’s Lemon Cheese’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Franco’s Lemon Cheese, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Franco's Lemon Cheese strain effects
Franco's Lemon Cheese strain flavors
Franco's Lemon Cheese strain helps with
- 22% of people say it helps with Headaches
- 22% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 11% of people say it helps with Depression
Franco's Lemon Cheese strain reviews9
j........7
December 28, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
Hungry
s........m
January 13, 2024
Energetic
Focused
Happy
N........0
December 20, 2023
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric