Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Franken Cakes.

Franken Cakes strain effects

Reported by 4 real people like you

Feelings

Energetic

Creative

Uplifted

Franken Cakes strain flavors

Ammonia

Franken Cakes strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    75% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Depression
    50% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Pain
    50% of people say it helps with Pain

October 28, 2023
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Relaxed
Great strain to throw on some tunes and sit back in the chair and put your feet up after a long day. Great flavor vaped in my Proxy
October 22, 2023
Loading...Creative
Loading...Focused
Loading...Relaxed
It sounds kinda funky by the patent plants, but the GMO x Lava Cake crossbreed has an amazing smooth taste/terpene profile that should make any smoker happy. It's supposedly indica leaning hybrid, but after smoking a slim small j I feel like going about my day. It's perfect anytime of day for me. Enjoy ! 🌿
May 14, 2023
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Happy
Loading...Hungry
I’m local to southern Maine where this strain was developed and Mr. Stoner hit the nail on the head with this one! If you like Indica this is a must try, I buy it every time it’s available. Definitely the most balanced and fun indica I’ve ever smoked. This strain is exclusive to their company (Stoner and Co.) so make sure you get the real deal, it’s worth every penny.
June 17, 2023
Loading...Energetic
Loading...Relaxed
Loading...Uplifted
The girl at the weed shop knows how much I love my frankencake. I was so thrilled when it was on sale🤣 the keef from it is awesome, I love the carts, they do hit my throat a little hard, but worth it😁

