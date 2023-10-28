Franken Cakes reviews
w........y
October 28, 2023
Euphoric
Relaxed
Great strain to throw on some tunes and sit back in the chair and put your feet up after a long day. Great flavor vaped in my Proxy
c........9
October 22, 2023
Creative
Focused
Relaxed
It sounds kinda funky by the patent plants, but the GMO x Lava Cake crossbreed has an amazing smooth taste/terpene profile that should make any smoker happy. It's supposedly indica leaning hybrid, but after smoking a slim small j I feel like going about my day. It's perfect anytime of day for me. Enjoy ! 🌿
c........f
May 14, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
Hungry
I’m local to southern Maine where this strain was developed and Mr. Stoner hit the nail on the head with this one! If you like Indica this is a must try, I buy it every time it’s available. Definitely the most balanced and fun indica I’ve ever smoked. This strain is exclusive to their company (Stoner and Co.) so make sure you get the real deal, it’s worth every penny.
K........8
June 17, 2023
Energetic
Relaxed
Uplifted
The girl at the weed shop knows how much I love my frankencake. I was so thrilled when it was on sale🤣 the keef from it is awesome, I love the carts, they do hit my throat a little hard, but worth it😁