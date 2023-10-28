stock photo similar to Franken Cakes
IndicaTHC 23%CBG 1%
Franken Cakes
Franken Cakes is an indica-dominant strain made from a genetic cross between GMO and Lava Cake. Phinest Cannabis bred this beast of a strain for its pungent terps of herbal, diesel, and fruity notes. These buds grow chunky and frosty, with dapples of purple and green and long orange hairs. Like its namesake, a few hits of Franken Cakes may have you laid out on a slab. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Franken Cakes, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to Franken CakesOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Franken Cakes strain effects
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Franken Cakes products near you
Similar to Franken Cakes near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
Franken Cakes strain reviews4
Read all reviews
w........y
October 28, 2023
Euphoric
Relaxed
c........9
October 22, 2023
Creative
Focused
Relaxed
K........8
June 17, 2023
Energetic
Relaxed
Uplifted