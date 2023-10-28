stock photo similar to Franken Cakes
IndicaTHC 23%CBG 1%

Franken Cakes

Franken Cakes is an indica-dominant strain made from a genetic cross between GMO and Lava Cake. Phinest Cannabis bred this beast of a strain for its pungent terps of herbal, diesel, and fruity notes. These buds grow chunky and frosty, with dapples of purple and green and long orange hairs. Like its namesake, a few hits of Franken Cakes may have you laid out on a slab. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Franken Cakes, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Something not right? Suggest an edit

Buy strains with similar effects to Franken Cakes

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...

Franken Cakes strain effects

Reported by 4 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Energetic

Loading...

Creative

Loading...

Uplifted

Franken Cakes strain flavors

Loading...

Ammonia

Franken Cakes strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    75% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Depression
    50% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Pain
    50% of people say it helps with Pain
Loading...

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Franken Cakes products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Franken Cakes near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Franken Cakes strain reviews4

October 28, 2023
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Relaxed
Great strain to throw on some tunes and sit back in the chair and put your feet up after a long day. Great flavor vaped in my Proxy
2 people found this helpful
October 22, 2023
Loading...Creative
Loading...Focused
Loading...Relaxed
It sounds kinda funky by the patent plants, but the GMO x Lava Cake crossbreed has an amazing smooth taste/terpene profile that should make any smoker happy. It's supposedly indica leaning hybrid, but after smoking a slim small j I feel like going about my day. It's perfect anytime of day for me. Enjoy ! 🌿
1 person found this helpful
June 17, 2023
Loading...Energetic
Loading...Relaxed
Loading...Uplifted
The girl at the weed shop knows how much I love my frankencake. I was so thrilled when it was on sale🤣 the keef from it is awesome, I love the carts, they do hit my throat a little hard, but worth it😁
Read all reviews

Strain spotlight

Franken Cakes strain genetics