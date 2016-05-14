ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Calculated from 12 products tested with lab partners.

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 74 reviews

Skunk Haze by Mr. Nice Seeds is a sativa-dominant hybrid with Skunk and Haze heritage. This strain is appreciated for its medicinal value, and is often used for hash production. Grows are successful both indoors and outdoors, flowering between 9 and 11 weeks.

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects.

433 reported effects from 56 people
Relaxed 76%
Focused 51%
Happy 51%
Creative 33%
Uplifted 33%

74

Avatar for CBDWonderland
Member since 2015
CBD Skunk haze 7% THC 10% CBD Leave me functional and focus. Smooth light buzz. Mostly felt in the upper body, equally upper torso/shoulders and head. Very very relaxing, makes you forget what anxiety or stress is. After 45 min a mild sleepiness kick in if inactive. In the action I did not feel any...
Reported
feelings
FocusedHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for kasperblack
Member since 2015
Skunk haze is without a doubt the worlds sexiest smelling flower. The journey is clear minded, focused, and subtly mind expanding. Great CBD strain!
Reported
feelings
CreativeFocusedRelaxed
Avatar for mac10452001
Member since 2014
This is Better than focus factor and morphine ! , Eating or vaping this spicy flower helped me put the pain on hold for 4 hours and gave me a crisp clean clear headed focus that got me thru a tough semester in college with an outcome of three A's and an B
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticFocusedGiggly
Avatar for hooleo
Member since 2015
This is one of my favorite daytime strains. The buzz is clear headed, and doesn't make me feel impaired. It's a smooth, mellow, functional buzz that just takes the edge off of my worries. It lightens the mood for me. The munchies take a long time to hit, and a small snack does the trick. By all ...
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticFocusedHappyRelaxed
Avatar for Vuki63
Member since 2016
Skunk Haze with high CBD is one of the best daytime strains in my cupboard. It provides good pain relief and a sense of well being without the impairment. I use it at work and it leaves me functional and relatively pain free for a few hours. I rotate through using several CBD rich strains to preven...
Reported
feelings
RelaxedTingly
Strain
Skunk Haze
First strain child
Frank's Gift
child
Second strain child
Banana Kush
child

Most popular in