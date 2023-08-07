Free MAC reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Free MAC.
Free MAC strain effects
Free MAC strain helps with
- 40% of people say it helps with Depression
- 20% of people say it helps with Fatigue
- 20% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
k........4
August 7, 2023
Aroused
Creative
Energetic
Happy
It is very potent! Me and my hubby only smoked half of a 1gram joint between the two of us and put the rest out for later, because we were good. Had me smiling uncontrollably for a little bit after smoking just that much...I also remember telling my hubby that I felt like I was floating. Very enjoyable body high, and pretty intense head high as well. I imagine the effects will be a little less intense now that I've smoked it a few more times. I will say, mixing it with other strains (had a joint of another strain I have smoked before after smoking a joint of this strain earlier) seemed to bring me some negative effects (hyperactivity, rush of negative emotions, stress, even some crying that was hard to stop). I got really emotionally overwhelmed basically, and can't help but wonder if mixing the two strains (both potent and high thc) brought that episode on. Other than that one time negative experience, I have nothing bad to say about this strain. Just blaze with caution! Know your limit, and you will definitely have a good time!
m........n
April 22, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Aka Freeworld Miracle. One of the nicest cleanest highs I’ve had.
C........g
December 21, 2023
Focused
Happy
Really good and strong haven't had an intense high like this in a while. It definitely doesn't take much I couldn't finish a whole gram blunt I had to put it out half way and I have a high tolerance
m........4
April 5, 2024
Euphoric
Relaxed
Dizzy
Dry eyes
I dabbed with this strain and would recommend. It’s a bright high a little dizzy.