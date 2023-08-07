It is very potent! Me and my hubby only smoked half of a 1gram joint between the two of us and put the rest out for later, because we were good. Had me smiling uncontrollably for a little bit after smoking just that much...I also remember telling my hubby that I felt like I was floating. Very enjoyable body high, and pretty intense head high as well. I imagine the effects will be a little less intense now that I've smoked it a few more times. I will say, mixing it with other strains (had a joint of another strain I have smoked before after smoking a joint of this strain earlier) seemed to bring me some negative effects (hyperactivity, rush of negative emotions, stress, even some crying that was hard to stop). I got really emotionally overwhelmed basically, and can't help but wonder if mixing the two strains (both potent and high thc) brought that episode on. Other than that one time negative experience, I have nothing bad to say about this strain. Just blaze with caution! Know your limit, and you will definitely have a good time!