- 100% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 33% of people say it helps with Depression
- 33% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
w........e
September 18, 2024
Happy
Relaxed
I tried this once in the morning and it didn't quite really shift anything. Tried it again during the day with racing thoughts and it calmed things right down and was super functioning. Beautiful smell!!! I really love this one...went back and got more the next week!
B........h
October 30, 2023
Aroused
Creative
Happy
This is a good one. Relaxes me without putting me to sleep. Lifts my mood and makes me chatty. This is an all-day strain for me. It’s stemmy and goes pretty quick but it’s cheap and def worth the risk.