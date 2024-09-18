Freezer Burn
Freezer Burn effects are mostly energizing.
Freezer Burn is a sativa-dominant weed strain made from a genetic cross between Freezer and Lemon Fire. This strain is a frosty and citrusy hybrid that has a refreshing and uplifting effect. Freezer Burn is 18% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for beginners or moderate cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Freezer Burn effects include creative, energetic, and happy. Medical marijuana patients often choose Freezer Burn when dealing with symptoms associated with depression, mood swings, and fatigue. Bred by Binske, Freezer Burn features flavors like lemon, diesel, and earthy. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene. The average price of Freezer Burn typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. This strain is a rare find in the market, so if you come across it, don’t hesitate to try it out. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Freezer Burn, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Freezer Burn strain effects
Freezer Burn strain helps with
- 100% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 33% of people say it helps with Depression
- 33% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
