N........s
November 23, 2023
Creative
Euphoric
Oh this is straight gas! I tried this after edibles and had some of the best sleep.
l........a
February 17, 2024
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
Hungry
Flew to LA from Denver to scoop up the 2023 Zalympix box in May of last year. Had some great flower but this was my winner. The only one that came close was TenCos Zkittlez. Anyway, this bud was grown to perfection. Had a kushy sweet flavor, sticky as Sticky gets with a gassy wheaty 👃. Clearheaded euphoric High that just kept you bright and happy and all fronts. with some of the best bud I smoked in quite a long time. Highly recommend
o........l
September 9, 2024
Creative
Relaxed
Had it in a maven vape cart it’s fantastic.
c........9
November 20, 2023
Happy
Relaxed
I enjoyed this Hybrid strain a lot . Good stress relief and invigorating enough to perk up the day. Beautiful frosty purple & green flower
E........e
November 24, 2023
Focused
Happy
Helpful and easy
g........x
September 13, 2023
Creative
Giggly
Happy
Had this strain and it’s a really good 50/50 high
P........3
January 8, 2024
Relaxed
Tingly
I live in Allentown Pa.,but was in L.A. California in June of 2023 and bought a 1/8 of French Laundry for $65. The bud tender told me it was the best hybrid in the store. I must say that it may have been some of the prettiest bud I’ve ever seen. I unfortunately didn’t buy it as art. I wanted a strong euphoric high, but French Laundry was a little disappointing as a euphoric high , for me.
f........t
August 28, 2023
Creative
Happy
One of, if not my favorite strain ever. Don’t let the name make you think it’s somehow going to be stinky in a bad way. It’s a smooth purple haze feeling of my college days in the 00’s without the dazed and confused feeling.