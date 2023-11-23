Flew to LA from Denver to scoop up the 2023 Zalympix box in May of last year. Had some great flower but this was my winner. The only one that came close was TenCos Zkittlez. Anyway, this bud was grown to perfection. Had a kushy sweet flavor, sticky as Sticky gets with a gassy wheaty 👃. Clearheaded euphoric High that just kept you bright and happy and all fronts. with some of the best bud I smoked in quite a long time. Highly recommend