Fritter Glitter reviews
Fritter Glitter strain effects
Fritter Glitter strain flavors
Fritter Glitter strain helps with
- 28% of people say it helps with Stress
- 28% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 21% of people say it helps with Depression
t........6
June 3, 2024
Energetic
Euphoric
Giggly
I smoked while watching AGT Howie sucked I laughed... I cried... I loved it !!! Fritter Glitter gets a Big "YES" from me!!! 😅
l........8
November 11, 2023
Creative
Relaxed
Definitely in my top 10. good strain for hanging out with your homies always puts us in a good mood with it’s great taste and enjoyable high.
h........y
August 15, 2023
Giggly
Happy
tried in it wax form ts so gasss
G........9
August 20, 2023
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Hungry
My new GO-TO strain! This fruity tasting strain gets me each time with it’s strong flavor profile. The vibe is uplifting and happy. I grew this strain and enjoyed seeing the buds become covered in trichomes. I definitely would recommend it.
c........7
March 1, 2024
Aroused
Euphoric
Happy
TOP SHELF! Must Buy, Dom Indica Hybrid! If you can get the 5 pack 2727 Do It!
d........1
January 13, 2024
Taste horrible. Gave a good buzz but it was like I was smoking a balloon, straight plastic taste and a yuck after taste. Waste of money since the high isn't worth the horrendous flavor.
a........9
December 22, 2023
Focused
Relaxed
Dry eyes
Dry mouth
to come my body down
T........2
May 26, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Very nice. I’m usually not the biggest fan of the apple genetics but this one is very potent and tasty