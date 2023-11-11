Fritter Glitter
Fritter Glitter is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Apple Fritter and Red Runtz. This strain is 14% sativa and 86% indica. Fritter Glitter is a creation of Exotic Genetix, a breeder that specializes in producing high-quality and potent strains. Fritter Glitter is 20-25% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers who can handle a potent and relaxing high. Leafly customers tell us Fritter Glitter effects include feeling relaxed, pain-free, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose Fritter Glitter when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, insomnia, and anxiety. Bred by Exotic Genetix, Fritter Glitter features flavors like sweet, fruity, and earthy. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene, which gives it a musky and earthy aroma. The average price of Fritter Glitter typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. Fritter Glitter is a rare and sought-after strain that can provide a smooth and velvety smoking experience. It has dense and sticky buds that have dark green tones with purple and orange hues. It is a rare and potent strain that can be enjoyed at any time of the day. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Fritter Glitter, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Fritter Glitter strain effects
Fritter Glitter strain flavors
Fritter Glitter strain helps with
- 28% of people say it helps with Stress
- 28% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 21% of people say it helps with Depression
