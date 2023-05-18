Fritter Licker reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Fritter Licker.
Fritter Licker strain effects
Fritter Licker reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
N........8
May 18, 2023
Hungry
Relaxed
Classic indica. You will feel like you’re on the clouds and the undertaker is in his prime. Darth Vader is coming. Like holy crap. I’m super baked. From one bowl. It’s nice and sticky icky weed. Music is awesome. Beating the meat is awesome. I say get it!! Got it from Fitchburg Massachusetts
a........e
June 1, 2023
Sleepy
Anxious
Did not love this. I’m an experienced smoker and this just didn’t do much for me. I felt like i needed many joints to feel the effects, and they would wear off real fast. Gave me a little bit of anxiety
i........h
September 28, 2023
Happy
Relaxed
Great strain. It smells like sour apple candy rings, has a dense bud structure and is covered in trichomes. The effect is indica-leaning and pretty strong, best suited for more seasoned smokers. Can only recommend it
O........1
December 26, 2023
Happy
Relaxed
Impressed by the smell of fruit you can smell the Apple. The taste was smooth and earthy with a little zest. I felt calm after, definitely a classic indicia.
y........2
February 7, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Super Nice strain for a relaxed evening. Extremely chilled combined with europhic effects, but‘s calming u down and preparing u for sleeping. Kinda hazey in the head tho which led to the feeling that I have pressure in my head Still super nice strain, would smoke it everytime again 4/5