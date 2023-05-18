Fritter Licker
Fritter Licker is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Apple Fritter and Face Off OG. This strain is part of a new seed launch from Archive Seeds that features Face Off OG genetics as the backbone for each new cultivar. Fritter Licker has a distinct toffee apple flavor that comes from the Apple Fritter parent, along with a potent and relaxing high that is enhanced by the Face Off OG influence. Fritter Licker is 24% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Fritter Licker effects include relaxed, tingly, and giggly. Medical marijuana patients often choose Fritter Licker when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, stress, and depression. Bred by Archive Seeds, Fritter Licker features flavors like apple, sweet, and earthy. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of Fritter Licker typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Fritter Licker, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Fritter Licker strain effects
