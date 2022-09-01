I got the disposable pen from Good News. I just took one solid hit. It’s about 10 minutes in and I am in love with this strain. Anxiety has melted~ It’s just gone 👌🏻 Super rare for me. I get anxiety easily when I smoke. And this definitely has the perfect sativa / indica combo. It’s like you have the option to choose which way you want to go. Body feels incredibly relaxed but not weighed down in the indica way. I feel very light like it would be easy to hop up and do something. Also much more mindful/centered then I typically feel. Pain relief wise - I noticed a migraine coming on before I smoked and it’s gone. Like the visual aura/nausea has completely stopped. Just, yeah, HIGHLY recommended. I’m about to go make art for the first time in way too long ☺️