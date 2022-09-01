Friyay reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Friyay.
Friyay strain effects
Friyay reviews
C........4
September 1, 2022
Aroused
Euphoric
Relaxed
I got the disposable pen from Good News. I just took one solid hit. It’s about 10 minutes in and I am in love with this strain. Anxiety has melted~ It’s just gone 👌🏻 Super rare for me. I get anxiety easily when I smoke. And this definitely has the perfect sativa / indica combo. It’s like you have the option to choose which way you want to go. Body feels incredibly relaxed but not weighed down in the indica way. I feel very light like it would be easy to hop up and do something. Also much more mindful/centered then I typically feel. Pain relief wise - I noticed a migraine coming on before I smoked and it’s gone. Like the visual aura/nausea has completely stopped. Just, yeah, HIGHLY recommended. I’m about to go make art for the first time in way too long ☺️
r........n
February 23, 2022
Creative
Euphoric
Happy
Great Strain overall, it was through a disposable pen but had great effects for cerebral and body relieve. It definitely is a sativa type strain and can feel it behind the eyes right when you hit it, like a wake up feeling. Is helping with my IBS and depression to get up and want to get my day started as I suffer from clinical depression so to find a strain that helps with that is a miracle.
j........y
March 12, 2023
This is NOT a strain. Good News uses a THCa distillate and adds in botanical terpenes to create a "sativa" high. None of the Good News vape pens are actually strains; you will never find this in flower because it's not an actual type of weed. (Source: I work at a dispensary.)
q........b
January 20, 2023
Euphoric
Relaxed
Great strain. Tried it in a disposable pen from Good News, which seems to be the trend here. Solid, solid head high. Main effects seem to be relaxing, with a minor sense of euphoria
D........n
November 18, 2023
Creative
Euphoric
Relaxed
:) consumed via good news friyay melon cart super relaxing, motivating, euphoric feeling paired with a nice light body high. this is the type of strain you wake and bake with when you want to get household chores done and be happy while doing it <3
T........e
January 9, 2024
So far all I can say is GROSS, it tastes like dead fish. I'll update how it makes me feel if I can tolerate the gross taste. 🤮🤮
w........6
March 17, 2022
Creative
Euphoric
Relaxed
Have only had the edibles, but it's a major mood booster. Love this strain.
A........y
August 19, 2023
Creative
Euphoric
Happy
Hungry
I like the high this cartridge gives me. The taste, however… gets old? Best way I can describe it. It’s not an all day IPA. It’s more of a leadoff hitter. I’m mixing metaphors because it certainly makes me high. Anyway, it tastes like tea. Like exactly like tea. Earthy. Hint of gas though. Like if you smoked a tea bag.