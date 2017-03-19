ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Avatar for Christampee
Member since 2018
Very pleasant. It is a great high while being awake but relaxed.
EnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxed
Avatar for spaciegracie
Member since 2016
So, what I’ve noticed about this strain that I’m able to focus longer and at the same time feeling relaxed. I have anxiety and ADD. So on that it’s good. I have fibromyalgia so my pain is feels less.
CreativeEnergeticFocusedHappyRelaxed
Avatar for hoobear
Member since 2014
I smoked this one while watching a heavy storm front move through. It was perfect because you're relaxed but you're still fully engaged mentally. The lightning show was spectacular and seemed to take on an added edge with the weeds effects. This is a great smoke for enjoying something that's visuall...
EuphoricHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for BurninateDabs
Member since 2016
Perfect for wake &amp; bake to start your day. Also a great mood enhancer. Effects last hours while it gives you an overall sense of peace. You will feel the buzz instantly while any negative energy is carried away and you're left with a big smile and a refreshed outlook on life. I tend to get ...
CreativeFocusedGigglyHappyTalkative
User uploaded image of Frostbite
Avatar for BurninateDabs
Member since 2016
A cool sativa. I'm using it for my pain Makes you want to dance. And that is my haiku about frostbite.. Overall a decent sativa, it gets the job done. It's a 4 star strain, not too potent so anxiety prone consumers shouldn't have any problems.
Avatar for castper
Member since 2017
Had this in shatter and had great time relaxing over the holidays.
HappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for KQueen
Member since 2017
Very good daytime high very relaxing 😎
Avatar for purplehaze000
Member since 2016
this was a really nice strain I got from the Okanagan in BC - says sleepy but this was that strain that really is a pick me up and gets you going and focused - I found this to be a nice smoke - very relaxing mild nice tasting smoke - very relaxing yet focused a the task in hand - this strain does ha...
