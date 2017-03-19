Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
I smoked this one while watching a heavy storm front move through. It was perfect because you're relaxed but you're still fully engaged mentally. The lightning show was spectacular and seemed to take on an added edge with the weeds effects. This is a great smoke for enjoying something that's visuall...
Perfect for wake & bake to start your day. Also a great mood enhancer.
Effects last hours while it gives you an overall sense of peace.
You will feel the buzz instantly while any negative energy is carried away and you're left with a big smile and a refreshed outlook on life.
I tend to get ...
A cool sativa.
I'm using it for my pain
Makes you want to dance.
And that is my haiku about frostbite..
Overall a decent sativa, it gets the job done. It's a 4 star strain, not too potent so anxiety prone consumers shouldn't have any problems.
this was a really nice strain I got from the Okanagan in BC - says sleepy but this was that strain that really is a pick me up and gets you going and focused - I found this to be a nice smoke - very relaxing mild nice tasting smoke - very relaxing yet focused a the task in hand - this strain does ha...