v........s
October 31, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
A lot of flavour while smoking, didn't need much to get a relaxed and happy feeling.
g........7
December 16, 2023
one of the pricier strains, yet rather weak. no significant effects that i could describe even
m........k
January 21, 2024
Relaxed
Uplifted
This strain smells incredibly sweet. The taste is surprisingly pleasing. It's not often a strain I try tastes as good as it smells. It's kind of rough on my throat so I'll likely try this again with a bong, but so far I'm very happy with this strain. My medical probs:strain effects Severe anxiety: relaxed heart rate, chest is light, deep breaths <3 BPD: level mood as opposed to the restlessness I was feeling Degenerative spondylosis and spondylolisthesis, DDD: current flare is awful. Surprising amount of pain relief and muscle relaxation. Overall, the body high for me is incredible. Not much of a head high for me but is has uplifted my thoughts and emotions. I will be adding this to my regular rotation.
l........9
March 24, 2024
Creative
Euphoric
Relaxed
Sleepy
Frosted Apricot is a gorgeous bud that is incredibly kief packed the 50/50 split really gets you it starts with a nice chill high that builds slightly in energy but before it ever becomes a "thrill" the indica hits hard and you can't help but slouch great for pain and insomnia