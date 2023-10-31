This strain smells incredibly sweet. The taste is surprisingly pleasing. It's not often a strain I try tastes as good as it smells. It's kind of rough on my throat so I'll likely try this again with a bong, but so far I'm very happy with this strain. My medical probs:strain effects Severe anxiety: relaxed heart rate, chest is light, deep breaths <3 BPD: level mood as opposed to the restlessness I was feeling Degenerative spondylosis and spondylolisthesis, DDD: current flare is awful. Surprising amount of pain relief and muscle relaxation. Overall, the body high for me is incredible. Not much of a head high for me but is has uplifted my thoughts and emotions. I will be adding this to my regular rotation.