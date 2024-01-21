stock photo similar to Frosted Apricot
HybridTHC 15%CBD 0%

Frosted Apricot

Frosted Apricot is a balanced hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Irene Apricot and Slurricane #7. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Frosted Apricot has a fruity and grassy aroma with a hint of kushy spice. Frosted Apricot is 15% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for beginners and experienced cannabis consumers alike. Leafly customers tell us Frosted Apricot effects include feeling relaxed, euphoric, and happy. Medical marijuana patients often choose Frosted Apricot when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, chronic pain, insomnia, depression, ADHD, PTSD, migraines, and PMS. Bred by Equinoxx, Frosted Apricot features flavors like apricot, citrus, and earthy. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene. The average price of Frosted Apricot typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. Frosted Apricot is a strain that can help you let go of your worries and find your inner peace. It has a gentle and soothing effect that lifts your mood and relaxes your body. Frosted Apricot is a great strain for enjoying some quality time with yourself or your loved ones. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Frosted Apricot, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Something not right? Suggest an edit

Buy strains with similar effects to Frosted Apricot

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...

Frosted Apricot strain effects

Reported by 4 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Creative

Loading...

Uplifted

Loading...

Euphoric

Frosted Apricot strain flavors

Loading...

Apricot

Frosted Apricot strain helps with

  • Depression
    33% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Pain
    33% of people say it helps with Pain
  • Anxiety
    33% of people say it helps with Anxiety
Loading...

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Frosted Apricot products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Frosted Apricot near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Frosted Apricot strain reviews4

January 21, 2024
Loading...Relaxed
Loading...Uplifted
This strain smells incredibly sweet. The taste is surprisingly pleasing. It's not often a strain I try tastes as good as it smells. It's kind of rough on my throat so I'll likely try this again with a bong, but so far I'm very happy with this strain. My medical probs:strain effects Severe anxiety: relaxed heart rate, chest is light, deep breaths <3 BPD: level mood as opposed to the restlessness I was feeling Degenerative spondylosis and spondylolisthesis, DDD: current flare is awful. Surprising amount of pain relief and muscle relaxation. Overall, the body high for me is incredible. Not much of a head high for me but is has uplifted my thoughts and emotions. I will be adding this to my regular rotation.
1 person found this helpful
March 24, 2024
Loading...Creative
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Relaxed
Loading...Sleepy
Frosted Apricot is a gorgeous bud that is incredibly kief packed the 50/50 split really gets you it starts with a nice chill high that builds slightly in energy but before it ever becomes a "thrill" the indica hits hard and you can't help but slouch great for pain and insomnia
1 person found this helpful
December 16, 2023
one of the pricier strains, yet rather weak. no significant effects that i could describe even
1 person found this helpful
Read all reviews

Strain spotlight

Frosted Apricot strain genetics

Strain parent
Srr
Slurricane
parent
Frosted Apricot
FrstdAprct
Frosted Apricot