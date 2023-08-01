Frosted Donut reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Frosted Donut.
Frosted Donut strain effects
Frosted Donut strain helps with
- 71% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 57% of people say it helps with Stress
- 42% of people say it helps with Bipolar disorder
u........1
August 1, 2023
Happy
Hungry
Very calming, easy to smoke. Higher thc I believe . Definitely recommend if you like an indica type of effect.
j........n
June 30, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
It's Hella Bomb! I can't put my finger on the taste but it's not what I'm seeing heer. Frosted donut shatter from venom. It smells great taste different. None of this matters when it comes to the high it's FABULOUS. Straight relaxing & chilled. I've been smoking out a nectar collector well I went from silicone to glass & Holy Shit yesss what a FLIPPIN huge difference WOW! I'm a med patient & a heavy hitter , but this, this feels bitchin.
f........8
May 7, 2023
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
this happened to be one of my favorite strains! I love the taste I love the smell and it's such a nice high!
a........3
July 1, 2023
Relaxing calm with mild euphoria. Exactly what I was looking for to ward off anxiety and depression. It did not make me cough and no cotton mouth. I’m a fan.
s........4
May 29, 2023
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
Super sweet with floral notes. Clean and buzzy high. Great for work, relaxing and gaming or going out and doing activities. Super petty light green nugs w orange hairs.
c........6
October 29, 2024
Aroused
Euphoric
Giggly
Excellent strain and it smells so earthy. Natural taste with other flavors which makes smoking so relaxing 😌 ☺️ 🤗
m........1
Yesterday
Aroused
Happy
Lovely high. Very sedating, which is what I wanted. Couch locky, and a little munch. I feel goood, and I also really like the way it’s a warm tingle in the body too that’s nice. I feel at peace.
w........z
December 24, 2023
Its smoking good exotic sweet and woody