Frosted Donut strain effects

Feelings

Energetic

Euphoric

Happy

Frosted Donut strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    71% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Stress
    57% of people say it helps with Stress
  • Bipolar disorder
    42% of people say it helps with Bipolar disorder

August 1, 2023
Very calming, easy to smoke. Higher thc I believe . Definitely recommend if you like an indica type of effect.
June 30, 2023
It's Hella Bomb! I can't put my finger on the taste but it's not what I'm seeing heer. Frosted donut shatter from venom. It smells great taste different. None of this matters when it comes to the high it's FABULOUS. Straight relaxing & chilled. I've been smoking out a nectar collector well I went from silicone to glass & Holy Shit yesss what a FLIPPIN huge difference WOW! I'm a med patient & a heavy hitter , but this, this feels bitchin.
May 7, 2023
this happened to be one of my favorite strains! I love the taste I love the smell and it's such a nice high!
July 1, 2023
Relaxing calm with mild euphoria. Exactly what I was looking for to ward off anxiety and depression. It did not make me cough and no cotton mouth. I’m a fan.
1 person found this helpful
May 29, 2023
Super sweet with floral notes. Clean and buzzy high. Great for work, relaxing and gaming or going out and doing activities. Super petty light green nugs w orange hairs.
October 29, 2024
Excellent strain and it smells so earthy. Natural taste with other flavors which makes smoking so relaxing 😌 ☺️ 🤗
Yesterday
Lovely high. Very sedating, which is what I wanted. Couch locky, and a little munch. I feel goood, and I also really like the way it’s a warm tingle in the body too that’s nice. I feel at peace.
December 24, 2023
Its smoking good exotic sweet and woody

