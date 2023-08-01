It's Hella Bomb! I can't put my finger on the taste but it's not what I'm seeing heer. Frosted donut shatter from venom. It smells great taste different. None of this matters when it comes to the high it's FABULOUS. Straight relaxing & chilled. I've been smoking out a nectar collector well I went from silicone to glass & Holy Shit yesss what a FLIPPIN huge difference WOW! I'm a med patient & a heavy hitter , but this, this feels bitchin.