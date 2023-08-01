stock photo similar to Frosted Donut
HybridTHC 27%CBG 1%

Frosted Donut

aka Frosted Donuts, Frosted Doughnuts, Frosted Doughnut

Frosted Donut is an indica-dominant weed strain made from a genetic cross between Girl Scout Cookies and Louis XIII. This strain is a sweet treat that offers a relaxing and euphoric high. Frosted Donut is 23-26% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Frosted Donut effects include happiness, sleepiness, and appetite. Medical marijuana patients often choose Frosted Donut when dealing with symptoms associated with insomnia, pain, and nausea. Bred by Ganja Goats, Frosted Donut features flavors like citrus, berry, and vanilla. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene. The average price of Frosted Donut typically ranges from $50-$70 per eighth. If you’re looking for a strain that can satisfy your sweet tooth and help you unwind, look no further than Frosted Donut. This strain is a decadent delight that will make you feel like you’re indulging in a bakery treat while enjoying the soothing effects of indica cannabis. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Frosted Donut, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



Frosted Donut strain effects

Reported by 9 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Energetic

Loading...

Euphoric

Loading...

Happy

Frosted Donut strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    71% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Stress
    57% of people say it helps with Stress
  • Bipolar disorder
    42% of people say it helps with Bipolar disorder
Frosted Donut strain reviews9

August 1, 2023
Loading...Happy
Loading...Hungry
Very calming, easy to smoke. Higher thc I believe . Definitely recommend if you like an indica type of effect.
1 person found this helpful
June 30, 2023
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Happy
Loading...Relaxed
It's Hella Bomb! I can't put my finger on the taste but it's not what I'm seeing heer. Frosted donut shatter from venom. It smells great taste different. None of this matters when it comes to the high it's FABULOUS. Straight relaxing & chilled. I've been smoking out a nectar collector well I went from silicone to glass & Holy Shit yesss what a FLIPPIN huge difference WOW! I'm a med patient & a heavy hitter , but this, this feels bitchin.
1 person found this helpful
May 7, 2023
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Giggly
Loading...Happy
this happened to be one of my favorite strains! I love the taste I love the smell and it's such a nice high!
1 person found this helpful
Read all reviews

Strain spotlight

Frosted Donut strain genetics

Strain parent
Gsc
GSC
parent
Frosted Donut
FrDT
Frosted Donut