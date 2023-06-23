Frosted Melon Gelato
aka Frosty Melon Gelato, FMG
Hybrid
Energetic
Creative
Focused
Strawberry
Vanilla
Berry
Frosted Melon Gelato effects are mostly calming.
Frosted Melon Gelato strain effects
Reported by 10 real people like you
Negative Effects
Frosted Melon Gelato strain flavors
Frosted Melon Gelato strain helps with
- 44% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 22% of people say it helps with Depression
- 22% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
Frosted Melon Gelato strain reviews(10)
l........0
June 23, 2023
Focused
Giggly
Relaxed
Uplifted
Nice slow onset of relaxation initially. Next, increased focus and a bit more energy. After having headaches and fatigue from fibromyalgia, this strain provided pain relief without couch lock. Nice little body hum could lead to some later romance…TBD! That’s good medicine.
g........r
October 12, 2022
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Relaxed
Bud structure and bag appeal was amazing, cure was perfect with that nice clean white ash making it a pleasure to twist up in a King Size RAW Black Organic Hemp. Bud broke down into a real nice fluffy consistency, and can’t stop myself from taking dry pulls off the joint before I spark it with that amazing fruity taste and sweet smell after cracking open a nice bud! Real smooth fruity taste on the inhale and exhale. Effects were very pronounced with an increase in my mood being the most notable, and in my opinion one of the most balanced hybrid strains I have tried in years of smoking! The taste from that terpene profile is what won me over on this FMG! Overall a very smooth enjoyable smoke.
m........9
August 18, 2023
Relaxed
Sleepy
Uplifted
just had back surgery and this strain is helping so much with the pain! love it