Bud structure and bag appeal was amazing, cure was perfect with that nice clean white ash making it a pleasure to twist up in a King Size RAW Black Organic Hemp. Bud broke down into a real nice fluffy consistency, and can’t stop myself from taking dry pulls off the joint before I spark it with that amazing fruity taste and sweet smell after cracking open a nice bud! Real smooth fruity taste on the inhale and exhale. Effects were very pronounced with an increase in my mood being the most notable, and in my opinion one of the most balanced hybrid strains I have tried in years of smoking! The taste from that terpene profile is what won me over on this FMG! Overall a very smooth enjoyable smoke.