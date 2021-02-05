stock photo similar to Watermelon Gelato
HybridTHC 19%CBG 1%

Watermelon Gelato

Watermelon Gelato is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Watermelon Zkittlez with Gelato 45. This strain produces uplifting effects that take hold instantly and put your mind into a cerebral, relaxing haze. Watermelon Gelato features bright, floral flavors with earthy undertones. Medical marijuana patients frequently turn to Watermelon Gelato to help relieve symptoms associated with depression, fatigue, headaches, and chronic pain. If you've smoked, dabbed or consumed Watermelon Gelato, tell us about your experience by leaving a review of this strain.

Watermelon Gelato strain effects

Reported by 55 real people like you

Feelings

Giggly

Energetic

Talkative

Watermelon Gelato strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    18% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Depression
    14% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Stress
    12% of people say it helps with Stress
Watermelon Gelato strain reviews55

February 5, 2021
This strong fruity smelling sativa will have you slumped as fuck off ur ass in the couch high off ur ass in like a different dimension bro, like this is a different universe bro like this is marvel earth c1999 and we in earth 266 like we in Narnia bro like lowkey we really out here in the dark dimension bro fr
27 people found this helpful
June 10, 2023
Loading...Creative
Loading...Focused
Loading...Giggly
Loading...Happy
Idk wtf the rest of these reviewers smoked but it ain’t the real watermelon gelato cuz this shit is it! It’s not more sativa’ish like everyone is saying it’s definitely more indica it relaxes your muscles like a mf high last for a cool minute it taste amazin and it definitely will put u to sleep if u lay down or get real comfortable if u don’t fight the feeli. You will be sleepin like a mf mane so he’ll. Yeah I give it two green thumbs up I’d get it again if I had to choose between this strain and your mom I’d definitely choose both ✌🏾
25 people found this helpful
June 21, 2021
Loading...Creative
Loading...Energetic
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Giggly
I’ve tried tons of strains in my journey but this is by far my favorite strain. I got this strain from a dispensary in Vegas and when I tell you it was one of the best and memorable highs I’ve ever experienced. I felt uplifted and energetic right after a session, listened to music and tuned out the world. Ps— Music sounds amazing with this strain
24 people found this helpful
Read all reviews

Strain spotlight

Watermelon Gelato strain genetics

Watermelon Gelato grow information

Growers say this strain comes in dense, medium-sized buds with hues of lime green and dark purple.